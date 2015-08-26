(Adds details of trials, context on oral treatment)
COPENHAGEN Aug 26 Novo Nordisk said
on Wednesday it would begin a Phase III trial of its treatment
for diabetes that could be taken orally rather than by injection
after "encouraging" results in previous trials.
The tests are for what is calls a long-acting GLP-1 analogue
semaglutide. The oral tablet is a part of Novo Nordisk's effort
to make treatment less painful for diabetes patients and
minimize the use of needles.
In tune with this strategy, the company also initiated the
development of the world's first once-weekly insulin injection
last year.
"The first trial in the programme is planned for initiation
in first quarter of 2016 and will investigate the efficacy and
safety of once-daily oral semaglutide doses of 3 mg, 7 mg and 14
mg, compared to once-daily oral anti-diabetic sitagliptin dose
of 100 mg," Novo Nordisk said in a statement.
"The remaining six trials of the PIONEER programme are all
expected to be initiated during 2016," it said.
The world's largest diabetes drug maker also said it would
invest $2 billion in the next five years on production
facilities in North Carolina in the United States and in
Denmark, creating 800 jobs.
Around 387 million people are living with diabetes worldwide
according to the International Diabetes Federation, a number
expected to increase by 205 million by 2035.
(Reporting by Annabella Nielsen and Sabina Zawadzki, editing by
Terje Solsvik and David Evans)