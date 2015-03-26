(Adds further details on trial, sales forecast)
March 26 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said
on Thursday it had decided to submit interim analysis data from
a clinical trial of its crucial new insulin drug Tresiba to U.S.
regulators within the next month.
The decision is likely to be a relief to investors, since a
decision not to file on Tresiba and the related drug Ryzodeg
would have further delayed a launch in the world's biggest
market.
The U.S. Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) asked Novo to
conduct the dedicated cardiovascular risk trial, known as
DEVOTE, after refusing to approve Tresiba in 2013 because of
worries it might be linked to higher rates of heart attacks or
strokes.
Novo had previously said it would decide during the first
half of this year whether to submit interim or full trial
results. Waiting for full results would have jeopardised its aim
of getting to market in 2016.
Tresiba, an ultra-long-acting form of insulin that is also
known as degludec, is seen as a crucial future growth driver for
the world's top insulin maker as it battles to maintain market
share in the face of stiff competition.
Industry analysts forecast it will generate annual sales of
$2.2 billion by 2020, according to consensus estimates compiled
by Thomson Reuters Cortellis.
Novo noted that results from an interim trial analysis
carried a higher level of uncertainty than final study data.
"Accordingly, the relative risk estimate that has been derived
from the interim analysis is thus only an indication of the
final trial results," it said in a statement.
Following the submission, the FDA is expected to communicate
either its acceptance of the filing or issue a so-called
incomplete response letter within a month.
