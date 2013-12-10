BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Dec 10 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk has been reported to the police by the country's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) for violating disclosure obligations.
The FSA said the company should have issued an announcement about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision not to approve its insulin products Tresiba and Ryzodeg on Friday, Feb. 8, and not wait until Sunday, Feb. 10, as the company did.
Shares in Novo Nordisk fell by 13 percent Monday, Feb. 11 following the announcement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Biotest AG, Tiancheng International Investment Limited, Hong Kong, and Blitz 17-623 AG (in future: Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG), affiliated companies controlled by Creat Group Corporation, have signed a Business Combination Agreement today
LONDON, April 7 Former Manchester United striker Andy Cole is recovering in hospital after undergoing a kidney transplant, the club said in a statement on Friday.