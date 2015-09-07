(Updates with Haitong statement, context)
By Axel Bugge
LISBON, Sept 7 Portugal's Novo Banco, the
so-called good bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES),
has completed the sale of its investment banking arm to China's
Haitong Securities, which said the deal would
provide it with a platform for expansion.
Novo Banco, which is itself for sale, agreed in December to
sell investment banking unit BESI to Haitong for 379 million
euros ($423 million), though China's recent stock market slide
has prompted some concerns that Chinese financial institutions
could back off from overseas expansion.
"The acquisition will provide Haitong Securities with a
platform to develop its global expansion plans, both in the
developed markets of Europe and in the emerging markets of Latin
America, central and eastern Europe and India," Haitong said,
adding that BESI will be renamed as Haitong Bank S.A.
Last week China's Anbang Insurance Group failed to reach an
agreement with Portugal's central bank on buying Novo Banco,
which has now turned to a second Chinese bidder. A source close
to the process said the second bid was from China's Fosun
International.
Novo Banco was created after a 4.9 billion euro bailout in
August last year. BES, then Portugal's second-largest bank,
collapsed under the weight of its founding family's debts in the
country's biggest financial failure.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)