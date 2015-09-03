LISBON, Sept 3 Portugal's government ruled out on Thursday any impact on public finances or a cost to tax payers from the rescue of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after the sale of its successor bank faced a hurdle.

The Bank of Portugal failed this week to reach an agreement with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co. in the sale of Novo Banco, the 'good bank' carved out of the collapse of BES, prompting it to turn to the second bidder for a possible sale.

The effort to reach a deal with the top bidder failed just a few weeks before Portugal holds a general election on Oct. 4. On Wednesday, the head of the opposition Socialists, Antonio Costa, said the government was treating the sale of Novo Banco without seriousness.

Analysts have said bids for Novo Banco could be limited by concerns about legal challenges, including those launched by holders of commercial paper issued by the Esprito Santo group that was sold to BES clients.

As no deal was reached with Anbang, the top bidder, it could prove harder still to find agreement with the second-placed potential buyer.

"Once more, I repeat, there is no direct impact (on taxpayers), since the Portuguese state did not nationalise the bank nor take a direct stake in Novo Banco's capital," minister and government spokesman Luis Marques Guedes said.

The country started the sales process of Novo Banco in December after a 4.9 billion euro bailout of BES in August 2014. Most of the rescue package came from public funds injected into a Bank Resolution Fund, which is under the joint responsibility of Portugal's banks.

The government loaned money to the fund, which Guedes said would be repaid with interest.

The centre-right government introduced the biggest tax hikes in Portuguese history during as it imposed austerity measures under a bailout. Portugal exited the bailout last year but is still obliged a meet strict budget deficit goals agreed with the European Union.

Guedes said European statistics agency Eurostat was still deciding how the cost of the rescue will be accounted for.

"In any circumstance, whatever the decision by Eurostat, it will only be a mere accounting register on the 2014 accounts without any impact on meeting the (budget deficit) goals which Portugal was and is obliged to meet," he said.

The central bank has now turned to China's Fosun International to negotiate the sale of Novo Banco, according to sources. The third bidder is U.S. fund Apollo Global Management. (Reporting By Shrikesh Laxmidas, writing by Axel Bugge)