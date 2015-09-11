(Recasts with Fosun comment, adds detail and background)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Sept 11 China's Fosun International is not prepared to negotiate the purchase of Portugal's Novo Banco on the basis of an increased bid price as requested by the Portuguese central bank, a source close to the process said on Friday.

"Fosun already communicated to the Bank of Portugal that it is out of the question to raise the price and that it is not ready to negotiate on that basis," the source said.

Fosun was not immediately available to comment in China.

Portuguese business daily Diario Economico, citing sources close to the process, had reported Fosun's bid was too low to lead to a sale and that the selloff would be suspended until after national elections on Oct. 4.

The Bank of Portugal said talks were continuing and it would announce the results in due course.

Diario Economico said Fosun would only pay 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) for Novo Banco, the "good bank" carved out of the collapse last year of Banco Espirito Santo.

Financial sources have told Reuters that the talks with Fosun are complicated because Novo Banco has high risks, including litigation against it, that could depress the price.

New capital requirements by the European Central Bank could also dent Novo Banco's value.

Novo Banco was created after a 4.9 billion euro bailout of Banco Espirito Santo in August 2014 and authorities are eager to recover as much of this as possible.

Under the terms of the bailout, Novo Banco must be sold within two years, but the period can be extended by periods of one year if it is deemed in the public interest.

Talks between the central bank and China's Anbang Insurance Group Co, which had been the top bidder, ended without agreement early this month.

($1 = 0.8865 euros) (Additional reporting by Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes)