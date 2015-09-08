LISBON, Sept 8 China's Fosun International has
started exclusive negotiations with the Bank of Portugal to buy
Novo Banco, a Fosun spokesman said on Tuesday.
"Fosun is in negotiations with the central bank over Novo
Banco and will make no further comments," the spokesman for
Fosun in Lisbon said.
The spokesman added that news reports that Fosun is
interested in buying the operation owned by Spanish bank BBVA in
Portugal is "completely false."
Sources told Reuters last week that Portugal's central bank
would turn to Fosun to negotiate the sale of Novo Banco after
talks with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co failed.
The central bank has not commented on who the bidders for
Novo Banco are.
Novo Banco is the 'good bank' carved out of Banco Espirito
Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) bailout in
August 2014.
