MOSCOW May 17 Russia's Novolipetsk Steel said on Thursday that its first quarter net profit reached $173 million, missing estimates as steel prices weakened.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post a first quarter net profit of $191 million, down from $392 million a year ago and up from $153 million in the fourth quarter.

The company, controlled by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, also said it expects its performance to improve in the current quarter compared to the January-March period.

"In Q2, we expect revenue growth of 10 percent based on continued increase in sales. We expect an EBITDA margin of approximately 17-19 percent," the company said in a statement.

The company, also known as NLMK, said first quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $432 million, ab ove th e $431 million poll forecast but also les s than the $587 million year-earlier result.

It's EBITDA margin was 14 percent.

It also said revenues were $3.09 billion, less than the $3.13 billion poll forecast and above the $2.36 billion 2011 first quarter result. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)