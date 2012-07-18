* Q2 steel output up 5.7 percent qtr-on-qtr
* Ups share of value added products
* Sees stable Q3 outlook despite market softening
* U.S. segment sales positive, price on the rise
By Alexei Anishchuk
MOSCOW, July 18 Novolipetsk Steel
boosted higher-end sales to make up for weakness in other
segments and renewed a pledge to lift steel output by 30 percent
to 15 million tonnes this year.
Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, owned by billionaire
Vladimir Lisin, gave a preliminary estimate for revenue of $3.20
billion in April-June, up from $3.09 billion in the previous
quarter.
It also said second-quarter crude steel output rose 5.7
percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.84 million tonnes, supported by
seasonal demand from the domestic construction and machinery
industries.
Sales of high value-added products, such as pre-painted and
dynamo steel, showed double-digit growth.
But pig iron sales slumped 35.5 percent quarter-on-quarter
to 142,000 tonnes and slab sales slipped 3.8 percent to 858,000
tonnes as steel demand globally remained sluggish amid
international financial woes.
"NLMK has moved to more value-added segments in its product
line due to structural oversupply in other products,"
Renaissance Capital analyst Vasily Kuligin said in emailed
comments.
"That initiative saved margins in 2Q 2012."
The company will publish first-half results next month.
OVERSEAS SALES
Novolipetsk said that while the European market had been
dented by the euro zone crisis, NLMK's U.S. segment posted a 9
percent increase in output quarter-on-quarter to 474,000 tonnes.
"This growth in sales was driven by strengthened demand from
the key consuming segments of the division, pipe manufacturers,
automotive producers, heavy machine building companies and
service traders," it said.
Despite a downward price correction in the United States in
the second quarter caused by increased seasonal supply,
Novolipetsk said prices were currently on the rise and the
segment was on track to produce "stronger financials" in the
second half of the year.
(Editing by David Cowell)