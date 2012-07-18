* Q2 steel output up 5.7 percent qtr-on-qtr

* Ups share of value added products

* Sees stable Q3 outlook despite market softening

* U.S. segment sales positive, price on the rise (Adds quotes, background, analyst)

By Alexei Anishchuk

MOSCOW, July 18 Novolipetsk Steel boosted higher-end sales to make up for weakness in other segments and renewed a pledge to lift steel output by 30 percent to 15 million tonnes this year.

Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, owned by billionaire Vladimir Lisin, gave a preliminary estimate for revenue of $3.20 billion in April-June, up from $3.09 billion in the previous quarter.

It also said second-quarter crude steel output rose 5.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to 3.84 million tonnes, supported by seasonal demand from the domestic construction and machinery industries.

Sales of high value-added products, such as pre-painted and dynamo steel, showed double-digit growth.

But pig iron sales slumped 35.5 percent quarter-on-quarter to 142,000 tonnes and slab sales slipped 3.8 percent to 858,000 tonnes as steel demand globally remained sluggish amid international financial woes.

"NLMK has moved to more value-added segments in its product line due to structural oversupply in other products," Renaissance Capital analyst Vasily Kuligin said in emailed comments.

"That initiative saved margins in 2Q 2012."

The company will publish first-half results next month.

OVERSEAS SALES

Novolipetsk said that while the European market had been dented by the euro zone crisis, NLMK's U.S. segment posted a 9 percent increase in output quarter-on-quarter to 474,000 tonnes.

"This growth in sales was driven by strengthened demand from the key consuming segments of the division, pipe manufacturers, automotive producers, heavy machine building companies and service traders," it said.

Despite a downward price correction in the United States in the second quarter caused by increased seasonal supply, Novolipetsk said prices were currently on the rise and the segment was on track to produce "stronger financials" in the second half of the year. (Editing by David Cowell)