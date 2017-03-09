FRANKFURT, March 9 The private owners of Austrian gaming technology group Novomatic are working with Macquarie to prepare an initial public offering that could value the company at more than 6 billion euros ($6.3 billion), three sources familiar with the matter said.

The Australian investment bank is acting as a socalled IPO advisor and will help select several banks to lead the planned listing as so-called global coordinators, they said, adding the mandates will likely be awarded later this month.

The listing of the maker of gaming equipment and casino management systems will likely take place in the second half of the year in London, albeit Frankfurt remains an option.

Macquarie declined to comment, while Novomatic was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9469 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)