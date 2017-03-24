VIENNA, March 24 Austrian gambling group Novomatic is considering an initial public offering (IPO), its chief executive said in an interview published on Friday, two weeks after sources told Reuters it was working on a potential listing.

"We have been active on the capital market with bonds for some time and are currently evaluating several financing options, including a listing on the stock market," Harald Neumann told Trend magazine.

When asked whether Vienna was an option for the IPO, Neumann said Novomatic would look at the location if and when the time came, adding: "Even if Austria as a financial hub is very small, the Vienna Stock Exchange is certainly among Europe's professional stock markets." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)