VIENNA, April 7 Austrian gaming technology group
Novomatic AG reported a 27 percent fall in 2016 net
profit on Friday as acquisitions brought higher staff and rental
costs, and also led to writedowns in Spain and Britain.
Family-owned Novomatic, which is considering a stock market
listing that could become one of the biggest initial public
offerings (IPO) for an Austrian firm, said full-year net profit
fell to 154.4 million euros ($164.20 million).
Revenues rose 10 percent to 2.29 billion euros helped by
growing demand for its gaming machines, which generated 45
percent of group sales.
Combined group revenue of Novomatic AG and two Swiss sister
holding companies, ACE Casino Holding AG and Gryphon Invest AG,
increased to 4.4 billion euros from 3.93 billion euros, it said
without providing other combined earnings figures.
Novomatic, which also operates casinos and a network of
sport betting shops worldwide, last year bought several
companies in Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain.
It is in the process of taking over a majority in Australian
group Ainsworth Game Technology.
The Australian deal is expected to close in the third
quarter 2017 at the earliest, it said on Friday.
Novomatic expects its 2017 revenue to increase major markets
including Britain, Spain and Italy, as well as in Romania and
Croatia.
The group did not provide outlooks for its key market
Germany and its home market Austria. Some gaming operations
could be affected by German regulatory changes and pending court
decisions in Austria related to the business.
The market environment for online gambling will be
challenging throughout 2017 and increased competition will lead
to lower growth rates in this business area, Novomatic said.
