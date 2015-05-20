(Adds details on dispute, more comment from Novo Nordisk)
COPENHAGEN May 20 Novo Nordisk on
Wednesday rejected claims by Baxter International that
its drug used substances developed by the U.S. rival, following
the launch this week of a U.S. investigation into possible
patent infringement.
Baxter said in March Novo Nordisk's newly launched
haemophilia treatment called Novoeight infringed some of its
patents, prompting an investigation from the U.S. International
Trade Commision (ITC), announced on Monday.
Baxter had asked the ITC to issue a limited exclusion order
and cease and desist orders, which would take Novoeight out of
the market. The ITC said it was investigating the group of drugs
Novoeight is part of, recombinant factor VIII products.
"Novo Nordisk strongly disagrees and has asked the court to
intervene to settle the dispute," Novo Nordisk said in an email
to Reuters on Wednesday, referring to a separate case it had
launched against Baxter in the District Court of New Jersey.
The drug was still on the market, the Danish company said.
Following Baxter's allegations in March, Novo Nordisk filed
a 'declaratory judgment complaint' at the New Jersey court
accusing Baxter of making "baseless allegations".
Novoeight plays an important role in the Danish company's
plans to expand its haemophilia business alongside its chief
area of diabetes care, analysts have said.
Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen estimates the product
will reach peak sales of 3-4 billion Danish crowns ($447-596
million) per year within the next eight to 10 years.
