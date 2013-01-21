Jan 21 Novo Nordisk A/S : * Tresiba and Ryzodeg receive marketing authorisations in

Europe * Authorisations cover all 27 European Union member states * Novo Nordisk expects to launch Tresiba in the UK and Denmark during the first half of 2013 and in other European markets throughout the rest of 2013 and 2014. Ryzodeg is currently expected to be launched approximately one year after Tresiba. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom, +4533969649)