BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering's unit to buy stake in pharma firm for 410 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy 80 percent stake in Shandong-based pharma firm for 410 million yuan ($59.47 million)
Aug 27 Novo Nordisk A/S says: ** Has announced the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, USA, from Olympus Biotech. ** Intends to use the facility for production of active pharmaceutical ingredients ** Has agreed not to disclose the terms of the acquisition
* Q1 profit before tax of 236.7 million naira versus 41.9 million naira year ago