BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
COPENHAGEN, April 22 Novo Nordisk A/S : * Says owns a total of 1.9% of its share capital * Says has as of 19 April repurchased a total of 2.8 million B-shares with
transaction value of DKK 2.75 billion
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing