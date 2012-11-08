Kuwait picks EY to value stock exchange for potential listing-sources
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.
Nov 8 Novo Nordisk A/S : * FDA advisory panel votes that cardiovascular outcomes trial of Novo nordisk's
degludec insulin should be conducted * FDA advisory panel vote is 12-0, that cardiovascular outcomes trial of
degludec insulin should be conducted * FDA advisory panel votes 8-4 to recommend approval of degludec
DUBAI, June 4 United Arab Emirates energy firm Dana Gas appointed Houlihan Lokey as financial adviser and Squire Patton Boggs as legal adviser for the restructuring of its $700 million sukuk maturing in October, sources said on Sunday.