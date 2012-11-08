Nov 8 Novo Nordisk A/S : * Hypoglycemia risk of Novo nordisk's degludec insulin in trials did

not appear significantly higher or lower than oher insulins -- chair of FDA

advisory panel * Balance seemed reasonable between efficacy and hypoglycemia in studies of

degludec - chair of FDA advisory panel * 24-hr half life of degludec makes it unique in terms of long, stable

duration, dosing flexibility - chair of FDA advisory panel