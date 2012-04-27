COPENHAGEN, April 27 The board of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk expects to name its vice chairman, Goran Ando, as the company's new chairman at next year's annual meeting.

Ando, a 63 year-old Swedish national who is also on the company's board, w as previously chief executive of Celltech Group plc, executive vi ce president and head of research and development at U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, and research and development director of Glaxo Group in the UK.

He was first elected to the board of Novo Nordisk in 2005 and became vice chairman in 2006, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Current Chairman Sten Scheibye said he would step down as he has been elected to the Board of the Novo Nordisk Foundation with a view to becoming its chairman in 2013.

Through its 100 percent-owned holding company Novo A/S, the Novo Nordisk Foundation is the majority shareholder in Novo Nordisk.

Earlier Friday, Novo Nordisk said it would increase the size of its U.S. sales force by about 15 percent, hiring 500 to 600 people.

