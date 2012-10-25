LONDON Oct 25 A U.S. expert panel assessing
Novo Nordisk's ultra long-acting insulin degludec is
to study its cardiovascular safety, raising a potential obstacle
to approval in the world's top market.
The Nov. 8 advisory committee will focus on the issue, "as
meta-analyses of several clinical trials suggest an excess risk
for cardiovascular events with this insulin over its
comparators," according to a document posted on the Food and
Drug Administration's website ()
The news will stoke concerns that degludec's benefits may
not outweigh its potential risks in the eyes of U.S. regulators,
who have already delayed a decision on the product.
Any setback for degludec - which Novo plans to market under
the brand name Tresiba - would be good news for rivals Sanofi
and Eli Lilly.
Degludec was recommended for approval by the European
Medicines Agency last week but the U.S. decision is seen as
pivotal, since this is where the bulk of future sales are
expected to be generated.
Degludec is central to Novo's aim of ending the dominance of
Sanofi's product Lantus, the current market leader in the
long-acting insulin market. Eli Lilly is also developing a rival
drug that is a few years behind.
Novo is the world's largest insulin maker and a key player
in treating diabetes, a disease that is on the rise worldwide.