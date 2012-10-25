LONDON Oct 25 A U.S. expert panel assessing
Novo Nordisk's ultra long-acting insulin, degludec,
will study its heart safety, raising a potential obstacle to
approval in the world's top market.
The panel will meet Nov. 8 to focus on the issue, "as
meta-analyses of several clinical trials suggest an excess risk
for cardiovascular events with this insulin over its
comparators," according to a document posted on the Food and
The FDA document did note that degludec has been associated
with lower risk of hypoglycemia, or dangerously low blood sugar,
and said that factor "will be an important consideration in the
overall benefit-risk assessment of this product."
The news stokes concerns that degludec's benefits may not
outweigh its potential risks in the eyes of U.S. regulators, who
have already delayed a decision on the product.
Any setback for degludec - which Novo plans to market under
the brand name Tresiba - would be good news for rivals Sanofi
and Eli Lilly.
"Given the known concerns of the FDA towards cardiovascular
risk from new diabetes drugs, today's statement is likely to
create volatility in the Novo Nordisk share price," Deutsche
Bank analyst Tim Race said in a research note.
"Based on published data to date we expect a positive panel
vote and eventual approval of Tresiba. However, we have not seen
all the safety analysis and as such the risk remains that the
FDA could require further analysis or clinical studies in order
to gain confidence in Tresiba's profile," Race added.
Degludec was recommended for approval by the European
Medicines Agency last week, but the U.S. decision is seen as
pivotal, since this is where the bulk of future sales is
expected to be generated.
Degludec is central to Novo's aim of ending the dominance of
Sanofi's Lantus, the current market leader in the long-acting
insulin market. Eli Lilly is also developing a rival drug that
is a few years behind.
Novo is the world's largest insulin maker and a key player
in treating diabetes, a disease that is on the rise worldwide.