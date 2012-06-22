COPENHAGEN, June 22 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, is initiating
a phase three study of its once-weekly diabetes analogue
semaglutide, the company said.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement late on Thursday the phase
two development of semaglutide had been completed successfully
in 2010 and followed by studies to compare it with a once-weekly
formulation of liraglutide, the active ingredient in Novo
Nordisk's diabetes treatment Victoza.
"These, now completed, phase 1 trials reconfirmed the safety
profile of liraglutide," the company said in a statement, adding
the studies had shown semaglutide had a more attractive profile
for once-weekly administration.
"Consequently, Novo Nordisk has decided to focus on further
development of semaglutide, while no further clinical activities
with the once-weekly version of liraglutide are expected," the
company said.
It plans to initiate the first phase three study in the
programme in the first half of 2013, it said.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)