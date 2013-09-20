BRIEF-Apollo Capital LLC raises its stake in GLG Pharma to 11.33 pct
* Said on Monday that Apollo Capital LLC increased its stake in the company to 11.33 pct from 3.83 pct
* Says Committee publishes positive opinion for drug
* Sees Europe approval in two to three months-CSO (Adds details, CSO comments, share price)
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has received a recommendation for marketing approval from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia treatment turoctocog alfa.
The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended approval of the drug, also known as NovoEight, which belongs to a class of haemophilia drugs called factor 8.
"We are very happy to now have treatment in this mainstream haemophilia market, which we have never had before," said Chief Science Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen.
Thomsen said the total market for factor 8 haemophilia is worth 35-40 billion Danish crowns ($6.36 billion to $7.26 billion) in terms of sales.
He said the company expects to receive final marketing authorisation from the European Commission in two to three months.
The company said in the statement it expects to launch the drug in Europe early next year.
NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland.
($1 = 5.5067 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Says co enters into a cooperation contract with a US-based firm Vical Incorporated, on joint development of genetic medication for treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B
* Says Omnitel has acquired 3.6 million shares in Wizit Co Ltd , and is holding 5.2 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake