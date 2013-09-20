BRIEF-Apollo Capital LLC raises its stake in GLG Pharma to 11.33 pct
* Said on Monday that Apollo Capital LLC increased its stake in the company to 11.33 pct from 3.83 pct
COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish insulin maker Novo Nordisk has received a positive opinion from a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee for its haemophilia treatment turoctocog alfa.
The company said on Friday the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recommended marketing authorisation for the drug, also known as NovoEight.
Novo said it expects to receive the final marketing authorisation from the European Commission within the coming months, and expects launch in Europe early next year.
NovoEight has also been filed for marketing authorisation in the United States, Japan, Australia and Switzerland. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says co enters into a cooperation contract with a US-based firm Vical Incorporated, on joint development of genetic medication for treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B
* Says Omnitel has acquired 3.6 million shares in Wizit Co Ltd , and is holding 5.2 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake