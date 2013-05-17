BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN May 17 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Friday it had completed the first phase III trial of a haemophilia drug, N9-GP.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement that in patients given the drug, 99 percent of bleeding episodes were treated with only one infusion and two-thirds of the patients had experienced complete resolution of bleeding.
Patients had also reported an improvement in quality of life during the trial and the drug appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile, Novo said in the statement.
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Anthony Barker)
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.