BRIEF-Zhejiang CONBA Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, full-year results to end-December (millions of Danish crowns unless otherwise stated): FY 2011 FY 2010 Forecast* Sales 66,346 60,776 65,842 EBIT 22,374 18,891 21,634 Pretax profit 21,925 18,286 21,382 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.12 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 15
June 12 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Xu Haizhen as new CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ggNylc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)