COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk nudged up its full-year 2012 outlook on
Friday after first-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent.
The world's biggest insulin producer raised guidance for
2012 sales growth measured in local currencies to 8-11 percent
from a forecast of 7-11 percent, and operating profit growth,
also measured in local currencies, to "at least 10 percent" from
"close to 10 percent".
First-quarter operating profit rose to 6.39 billion Danish
crowns ($1.13 billion) from 5.42 billion in the corresponding
quarter last year, slightly below an average estimate of 6.42
billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
($1 = 5.6430 Danish crowns)
