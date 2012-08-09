BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience comments on recent FDA posting related to Magellan Diagnostics
* Meridian Bioscience comments on recent fda posting related to Magellan Diagnostics
COPENHAGEN Aug 9 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Thursday it was seeing only a marginal impact on Victoza sales from rival diabetes treatment Bydureon in countries outside the United States.
"We are only seeing a marginal impact on Victoza sales from Bydureon, excluding the United States," Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said in a webcast.
The company on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter revenue and operating profit beat forecasts on the back of strong sales of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulins.

June 6 A federal appeals court hinted on Tuesday it may let Sanofi AG and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc sell a cholesterol drug Amgen Inc has been trying to block on patent infringement grounds, according to lawyers and analysts who attended oral arguments in the case.