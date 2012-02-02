(Adds detail, CEO quote)
* Q4 EBIT 6.08 bln DKK vs forecast 5.34 bln
* Raises full-year 2012 sales growth guidance
* Keeps 2012 EBIT growth view
* Says extends CEO Sorensen's contract to 2019
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk has raised its 2012 sales outlook after
strong sales of diabetes treatment Victoza helped push
fourth-quarter profit above forecasts.
The world's biggest insulin producer said on Thursday it
expected 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies of 7-11
percent, up from previous guidance for high single-digit sales
growth.
It said it expected 2012 operating profit growth measured in
local currencies of around 10 percent, unchanged from an earlier
forecast.
"2011 has been a very positive year for Novo Nordisk, with
Victoza, NovoRapid and Levemir continuing to drive strong sales
growth," Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said in the
statement.
"In addition, we saw significant progress for our portfolio
of clinical development projects which is very encouraging for
the long-term outlook for Novo Nordisk," Sorensen said.
The group said it expected to file marketing authorisation
in the second half of 2012 for turoctocog alfa, a haemophilia
treatment, and that regulatory reviews for the new
ultra-long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus were on
track.
The group said Sorensen had accepted a proposal by the board
to extend his contract by three years with expiry in 2019.
Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
to 6.08 billion Danish crowns ($1.08 billion) from 4.34 billion
in the same quarter a year earlier, exceeding analysts' average
estimate of 5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.
The result was aided by a more than doubling of sales of
diabetes treatment Victoza to 2.1 billion crowns, above all
estimates in the Reuters poll.
Fourth-quarter sales grew 12 percent year-on-year to 18.12
billion crowns, beating analysts' average 17.62 billion crowns
estimate.
The group said it would initiate a new share buyback
programme worth 12 billion crowns in 2012 and proposed a 40
percent increase in dividend to 14 crowns per share.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)