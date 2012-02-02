(Adds detail, CEO quote)

* Q4 EBIT 6.08 bln DKK vs forecast 5.34 bln

* Raises full-year 2012 sales growth guidance

* Keeps 2012 EBIT growth view

* Says extends CEO Sorensen's contract to 2019

COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has raised its 2012 sales outlook after strong sales of diabetes treatment Victoza helped push fourth-quarter profit above forecasts.

The world's biggest insulin producer said on Thursday it expected 2012 sales growth measured in local currencies of 7-11 percent, up from previous guidance for high single-digit sales growth.

It said it expected 2012 operating profit growth measured in local currencies of around 10 percent, unchanged from an earlier forecast.

"2011 has been a very positive year for Novo Nordisk, with Victoza, NovoRapid and Levemir continuing to drive strong sales growth," Chief Executive Lars Rebien Sorensen said in the statement.

"In addition, we saw significant progress for our portfolio of clinical development projects which is very encouraging for the long-term outlook for Novo Nordisk," Sorensen said.

The group said it expected to file marketing authorisation in the second half of 2012 for turoctocog alfa, a haemophilia treatment, and that regulatory reviews for the new ultra-long-acting insulins Degludec and DegludecPlus were on track.

The group said Sorensen had accepted a proposal by the board to extend his contract by three years with expiry in 2019.

Fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 6.08 billion Danish crowns ($1.08 billion) from 4.34 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, exceeding analysts' average estimate of 5.34 billion in a Reuters poll.

The result was aided by a more than doubling of sales of diabetes treatment Victoza to 2.1 billion crowns, above all estimates in the Reuters poll.

Fourth-quarter sales grew 12 percent year-on-year to 18.12 billion crowns, beating analysts' average 17.62 billion crowns estimate.

The group said it would initiate a new share buyback programme worth 12 billion crowns in 2012 and proposed a 40 percent increase in dividend to 14 crowns per share. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)