COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
said on Friday it would discontinue development of
its haemophilia drug treatment vatreptacog alfa.
The world's biggest insulin producer said in a statement the
development would be discontinued after a few patients in a
trial had developed anti-drug antibodies to the treatment, one
patient with a potentially neutralising effect.
The drug was intended to replace some of the $1.43 billion
annual sales of the company's only other haemophilia drug now on
the market - NovoSeven - as it comes off patent.
NovoSeven sales peaked last year as the drug started to come
off patent, and Novo Nordisk has said its sales would be flat
this year.
The group has four haemophilia drug candidates in late stage
three development after discontinuing vatreptacog alfa. It
expects to file an application with U.S. and European
authorities for haemophilia drug Turoctocog in the fourth
quarter of this year.
The company's shares were down 0.2 pct at 1455 GMT, roughly
in line with the Copenhagen stock exchange's benchmark index
.
($1 = 5.7968 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Mette Fraende. Editing by Jane Merriman)