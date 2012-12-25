COPENHAGEN Dec 25 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk
said on Tuesday Japan's health regulator had
approved its new combination insulin, that it plans to market as
Ryzodeg, for the treatment of diabetes.
Ryzodeg is a combination of Novo's new ultra long-acting
insulin degludec, or Tresiba, which Japan became the first
country to approve in September, and its rapid-acting insulin
Novorapid.
Tresiba, Novo's biggest new drug hope, had a setback in
November when regulators in the United States, where Novo
expects to generate the bulk of sales, said Tresiba has a higher
heart safety risk than other diabetes treatments, raising fears
that it may not be approved there.
Novo has also filed for approval of the drug in the European
Union, Canada, Switzerland and other countries.
Tresiba and Ryzodeg are seen as strong new competitors in
the long-acting, or basal, insulin market, which has long been
dominated by Sanofi's Lantus. Competition is hotting
up in the space, with Eli Lilly also having a promising
new contender in development.
Novo has said previously that the exact timing for the
launch of Ryzodeg would be decided after a price listing for
Tresiba, which it plans to launch in Japan shortly after
completion of price talks.
