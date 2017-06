COPENHAGEN Dec 22 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Thursday it had filed for regulatory approval for its insulin Degludec in Japan.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement it had submitted an application to the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency for Degludec, a new-generation basal insulin developed for the treatment of people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

