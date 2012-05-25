COPENHAGEN May 25 Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Friday it had received a positive opinion on its recombinant factor XIII product from European regulatory authorities.

The company said in a statement that the product was the only recombinant treatment option for congenital factor XIII A-subunit deficiency, which is a rare bleeding disorder with potentially life-threatening consequences.

"Novo Nordisk expects to receive the final marketing authorisation from the European Commission within approximately two months. Following the Commission's approval, Novo Nordisk expects to launch rFXIII in Europe towards end of the year," the group added in a statement. (via Stockholm newsroom)