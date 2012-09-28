COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
, the world's biggest insulin producer, said on Friday
it would discontinue development of its haemophilia drug
treatment vatreptacog alfa.
Novo Nordisk said in a statement the development would be
discontinued after few patients in a trial had developed
anti-drug antibodies to the treatment, one patient with a
potentially neutralising effect.
The group has earlier said it aimed for the haemophilia drug
candidate to replace at least part of the 8.3 billion Danish
crowns ($1.43 billion) in annual sales of its only haemophilia
drug now on the market, NovoSeven, as sales of that drug
decline.
($1 = 5.7968 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)