COPENHAGEN, April 27 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk experienced strong competition in the insulin market in the United States in the first quarter of the year.

"We have seen strong competition in the first quarter," Chief Financial Officer Jesper Brandgaard said in a webcast after the company published first-quarter results.

Novo Nordisk's main competitors insulin are Eli Lilly and Sanofi.

Brandgaard said he expected the company's insulin market share to improve in the United States going forward.

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, nudged up its full-year 2012 outlook after first-quarter operating profit rose 18 percent. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)