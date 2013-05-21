COPENHAGEN May 21 Novo A/S, the holding company of Danish insulin producer Novo Nordisk, on Tuesday said it had acquired Norwegian-based Xellia Pharmaceuticals for about $700 million.

The company has been bought from 3i and other shareholders, and Xellia will revert to Danish ownership with headquarters in Copenhagen, Novo A/S said in a statement.

Novo A/S owns about 25.5 percent of Novo Nordisk.