COPENHAGEN, March 21 Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S said on Friday: * Diabetes products Tresiba and Victoza receive positive opinions from The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for label updates expanding indications for use in adults with type 2 diabetes * Once the European Commission approves the label expansion, physicians will be able to prescribe Tresiba, the once-daily, long-acting basal insulin in combination with GLP-1 receptor agonists, such as Victoza. * Similarly, Victoza, the once-daily human glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1 analogue), can be prescribed in combination with a basal insulin. Source text for Eikon: