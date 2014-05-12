BRIEF-Medicinova announces positive findings on MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol dependence
COPENHAGEN May 12 Novo Nordisk A/S : * Says has announced new phase 3 interim data for NovoEight, which shows that it provides long-term reduction of bleeding in people with haemophilia A when used as a preventative treatment. * The results were presented at the World Federation of Haemophilia World Congress and support findings from other studies.
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.
* Appointment of David Clarke as chief executive officer of company, effective from 24 January 2017