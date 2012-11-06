Nov 6 U.S. drug reviewers flagged a notable but
uncertain cardiovascular risk associated with Novo Nordisk's
new ultra long-acting insulin degludec, according to
documents posted online on Tuesday.
An initial assessment based on a pooled analysis of 16
clinical studies suggested it could increase the risk of
cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, non-fatal stroke
and unstable angina by 10 percent relative to comparators.
A later updated analysis put the increased risk at 30
percent.
In both cases, however, the statistical uncertainty was
large.
Staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
released their review ahead of an advisory committee of outside
experts, which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on
Nov. 8.
The FDA will make a final decision later, taking into
account the advisers' recommendations.
Novo is the world's largest insulin maker and any setback
for degludec, which the Danish company plans to market under the
brand name Tresiba, would be good news for rivals Sanofi
and Eli Lilly.