COPENHAGEN, March 5 A U.S. law firm has
filed a $70 million lawsuit in a federal court against Danish
drugmaker Novo Nordisk on behalf of current and
former sales representatives who alleged that the company failed
to pay overtime compensation, the firm said.
Sanford Wittels & Heisler, LLP said in a statement on Monday
it had filed a class and collective action complaint in the U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf
of two plaintiffs and a class of sales representatives currently
or formerly employed by Novo Nordisk.
"The complaint demands $70 million in overtime pay and
charges that Novo willfully fails to pay the (sales
representatives) overtime wages as required by New York and
federal law," Sanford Wittels & Heisler said.
Novo Nordisk officials had no immediate comment.
A California law firm filed a suit against Novo Nordisk in
July on behalf of drug sales representatives who alleged that
the company failed to pay them overtime pay.
(Reporting by John Acher)