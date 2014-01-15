* Novo Nordisk is not the best owner of IT subsidiary NNIT -
CFO
* That is why the search for new co-owners has begun - CFO
* NNIT enterprise value seen at up to 8 billion crowns -
Analysts
(Adds comments from chairman and analysts, valuation, share
price)
By Teis Jensen and Shida Chayesteh
COPENHAGEN, Jan 15 Danish pharmaceuticals
company Novo Nordisk has asked its fully-owned IT
subsidiary NNIT to study the possibility of a separate listing
on the Copenhagen stock exchange, company officials told Reuters
on Wednesday.
"We don't think Novo Nordisk are the best owners, and that's
why we are looking to see if we can find new co-owners," said
Jesper Brandgaard, chief financial officer at Novo Nordisk and
chairman of NNIT.
"Novo Nordisk's main activity is to sell pharmaceutical
products, which is not a main activity for us," he said.
NNIT financial officer Carsten Thomsen said the study was
prompted by the fact that NITT's revenues from clients outside
Novo Nordisk should reach about 50 percent this year.
"So based on that, Novo wants to investigate the
possibilities for a potential initial public offering," said
Thomsen, who recently joined NNIT in connection with the study.
Brandgaard said he expected the study to be finalised before
the end of the year. Among other things, it should clarify the
value of NNIT and how large a portion of the company Novo
Nordisk should hold after a possible IPO.
In many similar cases, selling company have initially kept
between 60 and 70 percent of the shares after an IPO.
Brandgaard said the company has not chosen its financial
advisers yet.
NNIT, which was separated from Novo Nordisk in 1998, employs
more than 2,200 people and had turnover of about 2.2 billion
Danish crowns ($403.54 million) last year. The company has
specialized in IT competences within the life sciences industry.
"I believe NNIT would be able to reach a broader customer
base if they are no longer standing in the shadow of Novo
Nordisk," analyst Rune Dahl from DNB said.
Dahl saw an enterprise value of around 5.8 billion crowns
while Soren Hansen from Sydbank valued it at up to 5 billion
crowns. Michael Jorgensen from Alm. Brand Markets assessed it
between 6 and 8 billion crowns.
Novo Nordisk, which is the world's largest insulin maker,
has a total market cap of almost 600 billion crowns.
Shares in Novo Nordisk traded down 0.1 percent at 1500 GMT,
while the Danish benchmark index was up by 0.9 percent.
($1 = 5.4518 Danish crowns)
(Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)