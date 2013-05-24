COPENHAGEN May 24 Denmark's Novo Nordisk
said it expects to launch its liraglutide obesity
treatment in the Unites States at the end of next year or start
of 2015 after Phase III results late on Thursday confirmed
weight loss in patients.
The world's biggest insulin producer, said late on Thursday
that Phase III study results had shown people treated with 3 mg
of its liraglutide drug had an average 8 percent weight loss.
"It normally takes a year to get approval for the filings,"
Chief Scientific Officer Mads Thomsen told Reuters.
The company expects to complete the remaining Phase IIIa
trial in the third quarter of this year, and to file the drug
for regulatory review in the United States and the EU around the
turn of the year.