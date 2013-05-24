* Sees U.S. launch of liraglutide end 2014 or early 2015
* Analysts divided on likely commercial success
* Bulls see peak sales of $4 bln, but reimbursement key
* Novo shares up 0.7 percent, outperforming sector
COPENHAGEN, May 24 Danish drug maker Novo
Nordisk said it could launch obesity treatment
liraglutide in the United States by the end of next year and
rejected some analysts' doubts over the medicine's commercial
potential.
The world's biggest insulin producer is hoping the treatment
for severe obesity will help to at least partly offset the delay
to its next generation insulin treatment Tresiba after U.S.
regulators asked for more tests.
Novo said on Thursday a final stage clinical trial showed
patients treated with 3 mg of liraglutide - which is already on
sale as a treatment for type-2 diabetes under the brand name
Victoza - had an average 8 percent weight loss.
But some analysts on Friday questioned whether the results
were strong enough to secure the drug's success.
"The modest efficacy supports our hypothesis that the drug
is unlikely to be a significant commercial success," Deutsche
Bank analysts said, adding they were also concerned by the high
price of the injectable drug.
Liraglutide is expected to cost around $25 per day as a
treatment for obesity and could be a lifelong treatment. That
compares with about $5 per day for rival Belviq, made by Arena
Pharmaceuticals, and Qsymia from Vivus.
Novo Chief Scientific Officer Mads Thomsen told Reuters the
higher price was justified because liraglutide was a better
product than competitors.
He said the treatment was likely to be launched in the
United States - the world's biggest drugs market - at the end of
next year or the start of 2015.
Analysts who believe the drug will be a success estimate it
could achieve peak annual sales of around $4 billion.
Sydbank's Soren Hansen said the key issue was whether
liraglutide would qualify for reimbursement, which is when
authorities help patients to pay for the cost of a drug.
"The study shows some good effects ... but whether that is
enough to justify reimbursements, I am not sure," he said.
At 1000 GMT, Novo Nordisk shares were up 0.8 percent at
976.5 Danish crowns, compared with a 0.1 percent rise in the
STOXX Europe 600 healthcare index.