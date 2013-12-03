COPENHAGEN Dec 3 Denmark's Novo Nordisk , the world's biggest insulin producer, has a stronger pipeline of drug candidates than it has ever had before, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

"I believe we have never had as strong a pipeline as we have right now," Lars Rebien Sorensen said at the company's capital markets day in Hillerod near Copenhagen on Tuesday. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)