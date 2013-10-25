BRIEF-Livzon Pharmaceutical Group sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit up 17 pct to 25 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent, or to be 269.2 million yuan to 287.6 million yuan
LONDON Oct 25 The European Medicines Agency said on Friday that some batches of Novo Nordisk's insulin products NovoMix 30 FlexPen and Penfill were being recalled because they might contain the wrong amount of insulin.
Due to a manufacturing problem during the filling of the cartridges, some contained too many or too few insulin units per millilitre, it said.
Only a very small proportion of cartridges - 0.14 percent - contain a wrong amount but in those affected the level of insulin may vary between 50 percent and 150 percent of the labelled dose.
The EU regulator said patients using products from the affected batches should be switched to supplies from unaffected batches or alternative treatments.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; editing by Clara Marques)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 17 percent to 25 percent, or to be 269.2 million yuan to 287.6 million yuan
* Q2 EBITDA SEK 167,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)