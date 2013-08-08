BRIEF-Summit Therapeutics reports loss for year ended 31 January 2017 of 21.4 million pounds
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress
COPENHAGEN Aug 8 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk raised its full-year guidance after second-quarter operating profit exceeded forecasts, aided by sales growth of diabetes drug Victoza and modern insulin.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 8.59 billion Danish crowns ($1.53 billion) in April-June from 7.65 billion in the second quarter last year, above an average 8.27 billion crowns forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The world's biggest insulin producer raised its previous forecast for 2013 sales growth in local currencies to 11-13 percent from 9-11 percent. Operating profit growth was increased to 12-15 percent from around 10 percent, in local currencies. ($1 = 5.5985 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Summit Therapeutics reports financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended 31 January 2017 and operational progress
* Depomed- cooperation agreement with Starboard Value LP includes standstill commitments by Starboard
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 29 French drug maker Sanofi has hired advisers for the sale of its European generic drug business, several sources familiar with matter told Reuters, ahead of an auction process which is expected to start after the European summer.