COPENHAGEN Oct 30 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Thursday that it would provide an update on whether or not to list its IT subsidiary NNIT on January 30, when it provides its next earnings report.

Novo Nordisk had been expected to finalise a decision on the Initial Public Offering (IPO) this year after saying in January it would consider listing NNIT..

"The assessment is still ongoing and an update is now expected to be provided in connection with the full year result for 2014," the company said in its third-quarter report. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)