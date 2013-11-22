Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
COPENHAGEN Nov 22 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said a European Medicines Agency (EMA) committee has recommended marketing of its insulin pump cartridge, NovoRapid PumpCart, in Europe.
The world's biggest insulin producer said the pump is compatible with a diabetes system from Roche Diabetes Care , the Accu-Chek Insight diabetes therapy system.
The NovoRapid PumpCart is currently expected to be launched in selected European countries during 2014 and 2015, Novo said in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Erica Billingham)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: