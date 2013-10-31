BRIEF-Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical says unit and Chindex (BVI) entered into SPA
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
COPENHAGEN Oct 31 Denmark's Novo Nordisk said will split its B shares in a five-for-one ratio on the Copenhagen stock exchange as of January 9 next year.
The trading unit of Novo Nordisk B shares listed on the Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen exchange will be changed from 1 Danish crown to 0.20 crowns, the company said on Thursday.
The ratio of B shares to ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange will remain at one to one, it said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by David Cowell and Jane Merriman)
April 7 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd:
* U.S. FDA approves new indications for Harvoni and Sovaldi in pediatric patients 12 years and older with chronic hepatitis C infection