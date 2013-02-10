UPDATE 1-Gazprom Neft, OMV to work together in Iran under MoU
* Gazprom Neft to tap OMV's Middle East knowledge (Adds details)
COPENHAGEN Feb 10 Denmark's Novo Nordisk on Sunday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had requested additional cardiovascular data following additional trials of two new drug applications, Tresiba and Ryzodeg.
The insulin maker said it did not expect to be able to provide the requested data during 2013.
In the letter, the FDA requested additional cardiovascular data from a dedicated-outcomes trial before the review of the New Drug Applications can be completed, Novo said.
* Gazprom Neft to tap OMV's Middle East knowledge (Adds details)
CANCUN, Mexico, June 2 Air travel is heading for a bumper year, but global airline leaders meeting in Mexico are concerned about the impact of an escalating row over laptop bans and rising protectionism.